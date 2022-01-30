Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 52,300 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23,141.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hershey by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

NYSE:HSY opened at $196.83 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

