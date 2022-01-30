Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 87,558 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,558 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of YETI worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in YETI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,479 shares of company stock worth $7,623,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

