Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 87,558 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,558 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of YETI worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.24 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,479 shares of company stock worth $7,623,579 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

