Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 227.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Ubiquiti worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $279.68 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.49 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.48 and its 200 day moving average is $304.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.