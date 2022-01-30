Loopring One Day Trading Volume Reaches $192.83 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $192.83 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109275 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,247,433 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

