Loser Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $625,654.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $3.05 million and $625,654.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.23 or 0.06746697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,690.95 or 0.99947567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052164 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.