Lossless Hits Market Cap of $24.10 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $24.10 million and $712,870.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

