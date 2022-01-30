Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

