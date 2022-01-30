Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

