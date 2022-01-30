Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

