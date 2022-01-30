Loveless Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

