Loveless Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $228.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $571 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

