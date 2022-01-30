Loveless Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.54 and its 200-day moving average is $248.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.18.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

