Lympo (LYM) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $101,053.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

