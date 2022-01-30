MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,171. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

