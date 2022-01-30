Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $88.71 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.19% of Encompass Health worth $88,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

