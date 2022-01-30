Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 3,469,873 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 1,153.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $92,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $133,342,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $71,248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,429,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

