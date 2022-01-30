MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 470,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

