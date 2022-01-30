Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 117.8% in January

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

MCN opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCN. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 589,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

