Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Up 117.8% in January

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, an increase of 117.8% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
MCN opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $8.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
