Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.34% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $57,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

