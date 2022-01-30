Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International to a “buy” rating and set a C$93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

MG stock traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$99.21. 882,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,855. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$88.85 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.96.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 8.010001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

