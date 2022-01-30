Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Shares of MX stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
