Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

