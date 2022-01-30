MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.36 or 0.00008936 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $332,197.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

