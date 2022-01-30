Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 36.7% in January

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 161,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.