Mango Markets (MNGO) Hits Market Capitalization of $197.50 Million

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.25 or 0.06796554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,485.58 or 0.99822702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

