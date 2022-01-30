Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,936. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

