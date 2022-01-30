MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and $1.00 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 217.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,541,477 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

