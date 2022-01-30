MAPS (MAPS) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $739,140.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAPS has traded 239.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,523,998 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

