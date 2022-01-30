MarketPeak 1-Day Volume Tops $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108411 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

