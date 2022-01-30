Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0411 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $30.27 million and $10.02 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

