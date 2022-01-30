Martkist (MARTK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,133.00

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Martkist has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Martkist has a total market capitalization of $16,440.60 and $3,133.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012840 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

MARTK is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 16,952,470 coins. Martkist’s official message board is medium.com/@martkist . Martkist’s official website is www.martkist.org . Martkist’s official Twitter account is @martkist and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Martkist

