Masari (MSR) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Masari has a market capitalization of $267,751.35 and approximately $44.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.02 or 0.06866678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00287076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.50 or 0.00766028 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00065849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.00390241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00237529 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

