Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,236 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.38% of Masco worth $51,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

