Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Masonite International worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 119,610 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.