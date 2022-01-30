MASQ Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $88,709.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,788,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

