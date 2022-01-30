Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Achieves $928,995.93 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $928,995.93 and $59,131.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.55 or 0.06886097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065823 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 146.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

