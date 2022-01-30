Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

MA stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.76. The firm has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

