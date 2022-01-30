Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 259.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,127,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,920,000 after purchasing an additional 135,308 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 332.0% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 192,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after purchasing an additional 147,824 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average is $354.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

