Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Critical Comparison

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIWI has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. QIWI pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Mastercard pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QIWI pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mastercard has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and QIWI has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastercard and QIWI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $15.30 billion 24.56 $6.41 billion $8.13 47.05 QIWI $585.30 million 0.77 $124.79 million $3.45 2.08

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than QIWI. QIWI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 45.50% 116.88% 22.10% QIWI 37.08% 28.48% 13.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of QIWI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mastercard and QIWI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 1 15 0 2.94 QIWI 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $430.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than QIWI.

Summary

Mastercard beats QIWI on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

