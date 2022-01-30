Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after acquiring an additional 534,443 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,397,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Materialise has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

