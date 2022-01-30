Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.07. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after buying an additional 585,271 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 2,171.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN opened at $81.20 on Friday. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

