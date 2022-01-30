MATH Trading 23.2% Lower This Week (MATH)

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MATH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. MATH has a total market cap of $24.62 million and $368,852.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MATH has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00011865 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MATH Profile

MATH (CRYPTO:MATH) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

