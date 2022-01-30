Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.89% of Matson worth $31,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $275,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

