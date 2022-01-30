Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth about $926,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth about $321,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of MLP opened at $9.93 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

