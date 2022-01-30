McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $55,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

