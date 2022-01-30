Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0003

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $20,389.17 and $24.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mchain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012077 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,187,675 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.