Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $74,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

