megaBONK (MBONK) Hits Market Capitalization of $87,936.35

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $87,936.35 and approximately $3,093.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

