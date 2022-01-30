Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,128.0 days.

Shares of Megaport stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Megaport has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Megaport in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

