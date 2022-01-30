Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 78.1% in January

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MBIN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.